The company says its crib shoes are only photo props. Getty photo

A company selling pumps for infants is getting a lot of attention.

Pee Wee Pumps based out of Greensburg, Pa., sells high heel infant crib shoes for babies zero to 6-months-old.

The “heels” are flexible, soft shoes that “will form to your daughter’s foot” and the adjustable strap helps keep the shoes in place, according to the website.

