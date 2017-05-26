'Cop Rompers' ignite friendly Twitter feud

A tongue-in-cheek YouTube video promotes Cop Rompers. (Photo: Deputy Hookem and Deputy Bookem/YouTube)

A good-natured Twitter feud has broken out between Tampa police and other law enforcement agencies over the latest fashion phenomenon: the romper for men.

It started with a tweet on the official Tampa police Twitter account, saying it had heard the Pasco County Sheriff's Office was going to start wearing rompers.

Hey @PascoSheriff We heard you all are getting new uniforms for the summer. 🙃 https://t.co/fbsVVJEJKt — TampaPD (@TampaPD) May 25, 2017

The Pasco sheriff's account responded, suggesting Tampa PD had confused it with "that other PSO," the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Must've gotten us confused with that other PSO @PolkCoSheriff https://t.co/ttflriiuJO

— Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) May 25, 2017

Tampa PD admitted it may have made a mistake, suggesting it was Hillsborough County deputies who were going to wear rompers.

Or maybe we heard wrong and it was actually @HCSOSheriff 🤔 https://t.co/9YVe11HhF6 — TampaPD (@TampaPD) May 25, 2017

The Hillsborough sheriff's spokesman took to Twitter to deny that, passing the buck to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

@TampaPD @PascoSheriff Nope not us, Maybe @SheriffPinellas 😂😂 https://t.co/QxumAE07nb

— Larry McKinnon ⭐️ (@LarryMcHCSO) May 25, 2017

There has yet to be a response from the Pinellas Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn got in on the fun an dtweeted that Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco had offered a bulk deal to him and Tampa police chief Eric Ward on the rompers, but ...

Polk County, on the other hand, told Tampa police it had more important issues on its plate than rompers.

Now that the swan has been found, however, maybe Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will have time to consider Cop Rompers.

