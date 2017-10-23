Delta hiring more than 1,000 flight attendants

If you've ever had a dream of leaving your desk job and traveling the world, Delta is hiring more than 1,000 flight attendants.
To give a better understanding of the flight attendant job, Delta said in a press release they are launching the "Earning our Wings" mini-series every Monday and Thursday on Youtube and Delta News Hub.
Several restrictions apply, so make sure you qualify.
If you're interested in applying. Visit their website for more details.
