WTSP
Close

Delta hiring more than 1,000 flight attendants

10News , WTSP 10:10 AM. EDT October 23, 2017

If you've ever had a dream of leaving your desk job and traveling the world, Delta is hiring more than 1,000 flight attendants. 

To give a better understanding of the flight attendant job, Delta said in a press release they are launching the "Earning our Wings" mini-series every Monday and Thursday on Youtube and Delta News Hub.

Several restrictions apply, so make sure you qualify.

If you're interested in applying. Visit their website for more details.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories