Delta hiring more than 1,000 flight attendants

A Delta Air Lines Boeing 777. (Photo: Delta Air Lines)

If you've ever had a dream of leaving your desk job and traveling the world, Delta is hiring more than 1,000 flight attendants.

To give a better understanding of the flight attendant job, Delta said in a press release they are launching the "Earning our Wings" mini-series every Monday and Thursday on Youtube and Delta News Hub.

Several restrictions apply, so make sure you qualify.

If you're interested in applying. Visit their website for more details.

