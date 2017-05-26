Doctor to patient: Lose weight or I won't operate

Marilyn Fontana says her doctor's blunt talk inspired her to lose 200 pounds.

A Valrico woman says a local doctor’s brutal honesty about her weight hurt, but it ultimately saved her life.

“I started at 397,” says Marilyn Fontana. “I couldn't even hardly stand on my legs, that's how bad they were.”

In July 2015, she turned to Dr. Grant Garlick at Florida Orthopaedic Institute for what she thought would be a quick fix: total knee replacement surgery.

She says the doctor told her he could not and would not help her with the surgery she needs until the weight came off.

“He told me he wouldn't touch me in the surgery, if I didn't lose some weight. He handed me the Ideal Protein folder and said just take a look at it. I left the office crying and threw the folder on the seat of my car, when I got home it went in the garbage, and I told my husband I didn't care for Dr. Garlick and I wasn't ever going back,” Fontana says.

The doctor explained to 10News why he wouldn't perform the operation.

“Marilyn presented as an arthritic patient with a lot of knee pain. In addition to having the arthritis she did, she was overweight to a certain extent. It puts extra stress on the joints, whether or not a joint is replaced. The extra weight can still cause knee pain,” Garlick says

Garlick referred Fontana to health coach Lisa Shaker-Knopp at Shake It Off and the Ideal Protein protocol. Fontana decided to dig the information out of the garbage and called the next day.

“We had actually taped two measuring tapes together to go around Marilyn," says Shaker-Knopp. "I said, you know our first goal, Marilyn, is going to be to cut the tape into one. She was 74 inches around,” .

Fontana’s now lost 200 pounds and is down to one measuring tape.

“Twenty-two months later, I'm at 197,” says Fontana.

She says she just needed a little hard-to-hear motivation.

“He said he wouldn't touch me in surgery, and I'm going to be honest, it was very hurtful," Fontana says. " I appreciate now that bluntness. I didn't then, but I do now."

Now, Fontana has her surgery scheduled for June 5, but she says she’s not done taking off the weight, yet. She wants to lose another 30 to 40 pounds and has big goals what she’ll do when she loses it.

“We're going to Italy, and I'll have two good knees to walk around all of Italy,” says Fontana.

“It was a little tough love, but in the end, she's happy, because it's been life-altering and life-changing for her,” says Garlick.

“I thank him, and I thank Lisa" Fontana replied. "If it wasn't for those two, I wouldn't be where I'm at right now,”

“I'm so proud of you,” Shaker-Knopp tells Fonana.

Garlick will be performing Marilyn's surgery. A patient must have a Body Mass Index less than 40 before he'll operate. Fontana’s reached that goal.

Otherwise, Garlick says there's a 30 percent chance of serious complications, which now drops to 4 percent with the weight-loss.

Garlick says many patients say they’ll lose weight after the surgery, but a study finds that isn’t typically the case.

