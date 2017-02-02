Does the Cross-Bay Ferry service have a future?

The Cross-Bay Ferry has been operating for several months now, and though it's too soon to tell if it will be a permanent way to get across Tampa Bay, the early numbers give us clues about the future of the innovative service.

We know that in the month of December more than 5400 tickets were sold to ride the ferry - and more than 3700 of those were used on the weekend. St. Petersburg City Council member Karl Nurse says that is important early information.

"I think it's pretty clear that in the current arrangement, the weekday system doesn't really work," Nurse said. "The only way you can really make the ferry work is if you're using it seven days a week."

There are still a number of people who think the entire project is a waste of taxpayer money, but Nurse says the solution to that could be in a ferry project already in the works across the bay.

"It may be that the weekend service works in conjunction with what some folks in Tampa are trying to do between MacDill and Riverview, because that's really a weekday service, so in the near term I see those possibly connecting."

"You marry the MacDill commuter to the downtown to downtown evening and weekend service and you've got a very, very strong transit service."

The pilot project runs through the end of April, when authorities will gather up all the numbers and really study whether there is a future for a Cross-Bay Ferry.

(© 2017 WTSP)