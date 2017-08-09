Wheels of Success gave a car to a new college student thanks to a generous donor.

Many people take their cars for granted. But for 18-year-old Kameron, a donated used car is changing his life.

Kameron is starting school at Hillsborough Community College this week and is getting the car after bouncing around with instability in his living situation in high school.

Despite the challenges, Kameron managed to graduate high school on time with the rest of his senior class.

“He always knew the path forward was better than the path behind,” said friend and mentor Robert Preston, who helped nominate Kameron for the donated car.

The charity “Wheels of Success” is making the car possible thanks to the generous donation from a complete stranger who recently lost his sister.

Wheels of Success gave a car to a new college student thanks to a generous donor.

“I was surprised they were willing to do something so helpful,” said Kameron.

The 2003 Chevy Cavalier is in great condition and will help put the college freshman’s wheels of success into motion and hopefully set off a chain reaction into the future.

“This is very inspiring, and I hope to be able to do the same thing someday,” said Kameron.

Susan Jacobs, founder of Wheels of Success, says the agency’s main goal is to help people become self-sufficient by having transportation to get to school or work.

“This might not be your dream car, but it will get you to your dreams.”

© 2017 WTSP-TV