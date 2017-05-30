Bride asks uncle to be her 'something blue'

Photo Courtesy of Love What Matter Facebook Page and Photo Credit to Imageclairity (Photo: Love What Matters Facebook/Imageclairity, Custom)

Something old... Something new... Something borrowed... Something blue. Those are a few things brides can't walk down the aisle without having.

But it's one Missouri bride's something blue that's catching the internet's attention.

A bride's hope to honor her 92-year-old uncle at her wedding is going viral as he stood in as that something blue.

Bill Lee Eblen was escorted down the aisle in his dress blues toting this sign that reads, “I'm her something blue." He was, of course, toting a huge smile as well.

Eblen was a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps in World War II and also served in the Korean War. He said he hasn't worn his uniform in some time but this was the perfect occasion.

His niece Alison Ferrell said she is close to her uncle and couldn't get married without him being a part of this special day.

But it was not easy for Eblen. He had been sick weeks before and fought to get better to be that "something blue" for his niece.

The couple said this was the greatest gift they could ever be given.

