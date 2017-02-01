Local kids, parents have their say about popular sign

TAMPA — There's no doubt parents have more on their plates than ever before. We all struggle to balance work, social and family life while managing technology to stay connected.

Now one pre-school in Texas wants parents to PUT DOWN their phones, at least while picking their kids up from school.

A sign posted on the school’s front door reads “GET OFF YOUR PHONE,” scolding parents for paying more attention to their calls than their own children.

“I think it’s an amazing rule,” said Tampa Pre-K teacher Krystal Vaughn.

“When you’re on your phone and you’re not paying attention to your child it shows you have no interest in their education,” said Vaughn. “When you’re off your phone, it actually motivates them to want to come to school so they can be proud to show you what they’ve done in school.”

We asked kids how they felt. While most said their parents usually ask all about their day, many admit Mom or Dad occasional gets distracted by their phone.

“It kinda feels a little bit sad,” said 10-year old Vincent. “You want to tell them something and it’s like ‘Wait just one second.’”

“It makes me feel like she doesn’t acknowledge me,” said 9-year-old Chase of the rare occasion when his mother is busy on the phone.

“I want to talk about my day, and how I had a great day,” said 8-year-old Nora of her excitement of getting to see her parents when they arrive for pickup.

A picture of the Texas school’s new rule posted on Facebook already has thousands of comments and close to a million shares.

“Their day is important,” said parent Casey Parker, who arrived to pick up her boyfriend’s daughter without using her phone. “They want to share about their day with you. I think you should at least give them those few minutes just on the car ride home.”

Of the Texas school’s rule and viral Facebook post that followed, teacher Krystal Vaughn says maybe a similar rule will catch on here in Florida.

“I would have shared it [on Facebook] and put 4 or 5 exclamation points, and said GET OFF YOUR PHONE.”

(© 2017 WTSP)