They do more than tease us; siblings help shape our lives

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Love them or hate them, 80 percent of us have at least one sibling. Whether it's a brother or sister is scientific evidence of how they influence your life.

According to the University of Chicago Center for Aging, younger siblings live longer and are funnier! Men with older sisters are more likely to flirt with women. Older siblings tend to have slightly higher IQ's.

A British study found in families with four kids, the youngest is always about an inch shorter.

You tend partner up with a person with the same birth order as you. So middle child with middle child, oldest with oldest.

Oldest siblings are more likely to have food allergies.

Sixty-five percent of moms and 70 percent of dads show favoritism.

If there are five or more years between just two siblings, they are basically raised like they were an only child.

