Father says final goodbye to cancer-stricken, 10-year-old son

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A family said a tearful goodbye to a young boy who knew he had cancer and filled the last few months of his life with adventure.

Ayden Zeigler-Kohler went hunting and fishing, and got calls from Duff Goldman from "Ace of Cakes" and Guy Fieri, of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." He also went backstage at a WWE match to meet some of his wrestling heroes.

The family had known since August, when Ayden was diagnosed with a rare childhood cancer at 9 years old. Doctors said he had eight to 12 months to live.

He died at home on Wednesday, surrounded by people who loved him.

