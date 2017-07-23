Fellow military grant veteran's dying wish with party at his home

A veteran’s dying wish was honored on Saturday after a few people learned about him on Facebook.

Sgt. Lee Hernandez can barely stand up on his own but about a year ago, when his health took a turn for the worse, that’s when he learned to walk.

It was an exercise in faith.

“He had 10 stroked back-to-back. And from there on, his heart just continually releases blood clots,” said his wife, Ernestine Hernandez.

Doctors say that the 47-year-old Army veteran is deteriorating every day, but they can’t figure out the cause. He’s had three brain surgeries and is now bling, disabled in home hospice care.

“Every breath we take is in our faith,” she said. “I have always stuck to the motto that the doctors are not God. God created us and he’ll know when it’s our time to go. So we try to live every day as if it was our last day.”

His wife says that one of his last wishes was just to be surrounded by others.

“He just wanted phone calls, letters, and that’s it,” she said.

But when the San Antonio Patriot Guard Riders learned of his story on Facebook, they decided to go a step further and throw him a party.

As veterans, when we get out of the military, we have to look out for our own because nobody else will,” said Chris Carney with Redcon-1 Car Club National.

On Monday, Lee and Ernestine celebrated 14 years of marriage. She says that this uphill battle together is made a little easier with the kind of support they got on Saturday.

“I know there could be a day that I wake up and he won’t wake up,” she said. “But it’s all the people that are praying for us that will pull us one more day.”

