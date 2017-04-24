Fla. woman donates kidney to Lowes co-worker

A Lowe's home improvement store. (Photo: AP)

VENICE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida mother of seven children has donated one of her kidneys to her Lowe's co-worker.



Christine Higbee donated her kidney to co-worker Zac Pacyna last December.



The co-workers have known each other for seven years and were friendly because Pacyna worked for Higbee's boyfriend on the overnight shift at the store.



Local news media outlets report that the 45-year-old Higbee says donating her kidney to the 26-year-old Pacyna was no big deal.



She jokes that if she ever needs another kidney, she can borrow one from one of her seven kids.



Pacyna has a genetic kidney disease known as Alport syndrome.



Both employees have since returned to work.



