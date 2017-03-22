Florida were among the biggest population gainers last year

(Photo: Mullan, Caitlin)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Three metro areas in Florida were among the nation's 10 biggest gainers in population last year, and another three Florida metro areas were in the top 10 for growth rates.



Figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday show that the Tampa area had the nation's fifth highest population gain from July 2015 to July 2016, adding more than 58,000 residents.



South Florida, stretching from West Palm Beach to Miami, had the nation's seventh highest gain, adding about 48,000 residents.



The Orlando area added almost 47,000 residents, placing it at No. 8.



The Villages retirement community northwest of Orlando had the nation's highest growth rate last year at 4.3 percent.



Fort Myers had the fifth highest at 3.1 percent. Punta Gorda's 3 percent rate placed it at No. 8.

