7-Eleven's 'Bring Your Own Cup Day' is coming

Slurpee fans rejoice: Friday and Saturday you can fill whatever container you want for $1.50. 7-Eleven photo

Get out your giant cup, big bowl or ice bucket. For the second time this year, 7-Eleven is hosting the Slurpee Bring Your Own Cup day.

From 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, you can bring your own cup to stores and fill it with any Slurpee flavor for $1.50. There are some stipulations (see below), so you'll need to leave the kiddie pool and 5-gallon bucket at home.

Here are the stipulations:

Each person can bring in only one cup-like container.

The container must be leak-proof.

It must fit upright within a store display that has a 10-inch-diameter hole.

No cup? No problem? For $3.99 you get a 32-ounce Slurpee fishbowl, while supplies last.

Here are a few Slurpee fun facts:

7-Eleven sells about 150 million Slurpees a year in the U.S.

Detroit is the No. 1 market in the U.S. (Winnipeg, Canada, is the largest-selling market overall.)

Metro Detroit stores sell about 3 1/2 times more Slurpees per day than the average U.S. store. Michigan is home to eight of the top 10 Slurpee-selling stores.

Source: 7-Eleven.

