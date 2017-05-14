Açaí berries and the bowls the create

Acai breakfast superfoods smoothies bowl with chia seeds, bee pollen (Photo: sveta_zarzamora)

ST. PETERSBURG - It seems everywhere I look I see signs for açaí bowls. They’re commonly found at juice or smoothie shops and make a decent breakfast. I’ve tried them before and the best way I can describe them is a really thick smoothie (you eat it with a spoon) topped with things like granola, coconut chips, honey and all sorts of fresh fruit.

The base is made from the açaí berry, which is commonly referred to as a superfood. It’s a fruit harvested in South America from açaí palm trees, and is said to be packed with antioxidants and heart-healthy fats.

On Monday I’m going to learn a little more about this fruit, why it’s popular and how the bowls are made.

