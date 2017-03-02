Aldi stir fry recalled due to listeria

Fusia Szechuan Stir fry, Net Weight 21 oz (595 grams) UPC code 041498-178864 Code: Best by date 6-14-18.

DETROIT (WWJ) – Consumers who bought Fusia Szechuan Stir fry from Aldi stores are urged not to eat it and to throw it away because of a health risk.

Versa Marketing Inc. of Fresno, CA is recalling 4,089 cases of the product, sold only at Aldi, because it has to potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, according to the CDC.

The affected product was distributed in poly bags in a multi-pack under the following labels codes:

Fusia Szechuan Stir fry, Net Weight 21 oz (595 grams) UPC code 041498-178864 Code: Best by date 6-14-18

The company says it hasn’t, so far, received any complaints about product and is not aware of any illnesses associated with it. No other products are included in the recall.

The recall began after a sample taken in Florida tested positive for Listeria. The company has since stopped distributing the product, and is now working with the FDA as an investigation continues.

To request a refund or with any questions, customers can call the company at 1-877-228-6814, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

