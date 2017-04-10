ALDI sweet peas recalled over listeria threat

ALDI is voluntarily recalling Season’s Choice Frozen Sweet Peas due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The supplier notified ALDI, which immediately removed the affected product from its stores. The potentially affected product is packaged in a 16-ounce. bag, has the UPC code 041498164294 and contains one of the following packaging codes and best by dates on the back of the bag:
DC17038 PLAB6176
DC27038 PLAB6176
DC27038 BNAF7286
DC37038 BNAF7286
DC47038 PLAC6216
DC57038 PLAC6216
The Season’s Choice Frozen Sweet Peas were sold at ALDI locations in the following states:
Florida
Illinois
Iowa
Kentucky
Michigan
Ohio
West Virginia
To date, no illnesses related to this product have been reported, and no other ALDI products are affected by this recall. ALDI takes the safety and integrity of the products it sells seriously. If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund. Customers who have questions about this recall may contact Lakeside Foods, Inc., at 1-800-466-3834, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Central time.
