Bacon lovers, rejoice! Datz opening St. Petersburg location

Datz is known for their bacon, and much much more (Photo: Facebook- Datz4Foodies)

Datz fans in St. Petersburg, you're gonna love this news.

According to our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times, the popular Tampa restaurant, known for its snarky sign out front and its devotion to bacon, is opening a location in your city.

The newspaper says Datz DTSP will be at 180 Central Ave. next to the upcoming James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art.

There will also be a small Datz cafe in the museum.

The new Datz will have the same menu at the Tampa location, and many of the core staff will work at the new site, the newspaper says.

For more, read the Times report.

© 2017 WTSP-TV