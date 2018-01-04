Self-serve taproom opens in downtown St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- One thing you won’t find at the Pour Taproom in St Petersburg is a bartender.
The brand new, 85-tap taproom at 225 2nd Ave. N. is self-serving, meaning you pour your own beer.
When you enter the establishment, your ID is checked and a credit card is used to start you a tab. A rubber bracelet is linked to your tab and is used to on lock the taps. A monitoring system records how many ounces of beer is poured and charges your account accordingly.
Beer starts at 25-cents an ounce and goes up from there.
To monitor how much you are drinking and to make sure you're drinking responsibly, each account can only pour a certain amount of beer before it must be reset by an employee.
Cider and wine are also available, as well as two non-alcoholic options, cold brew coffee and ginger beer.
