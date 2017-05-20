Best Burger in the Bay event set for Saturday

TAMPA - Saturday marks the sixth annual Best Burger in the Bay event to raise money in support of the VooDoo Chef Foundation.

The event is held at Gasparilla Plaza next to the Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park from 4-10 p.m.

Admission to the event is free, but sampling tickets are available at the event for $25. Each ticket holder is allowed to try burgers from each participating restaurant.

Chefs from the following restaurants are participating in this year’s event: Around the World Burgers, BOCA, Catch Twenty-Three, EATS! American Grill, East Lake Woodlands Compass Grill, Empress Tea Room, James Joyce Irish Pub, Just Grillin’, Martha’s Family Restaurant, RyRy’s Chicken and Waffles, TAPS Restaurant & Bar and The Rolling Gourmet!

Go to BurgerShowdog.org for more information.

