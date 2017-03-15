Budweiser wants to brew on Mars (seriously)

Budweiser says it is developing a microgravity brew so that when and if we ever get to Mars, it can hitch a ride. Budweiser wants to be the first beer on Mars. MICHAL CIZEK/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MICHAL CIZEK, 2010 AFP)

Going to Mars is all the rage these days. SpaceX wants to do it. Lockheed Martin, lead contractor for the Orion spacecraft, wants to do it. And former astronaut Buzz Aldrin (the second guy to walk on the moon) wants to do it (and he has T-shirts and a book to prove it).

Mars One people want to go, China wants to go. And now, perhaps the best group yet to jump on board, Budweiser wants to go to Mars, according to the Boiled Down Brevard column.

Why? Because if you're stuck on the Red Planet alone and can only bring one thing it might as well be a brewski. Kind of brilliant, really. A bunch of trashed people walking around Mars sounds like a party.

But does this mean we need a less than a .08 to ride on the Mars Rover? #dadjoke

Seriously, though. I can't make this stuff up. It's actually a thing. The popular beer company announced at the South by Southwest Interactive Festival that it is developing a microgravity brew so that when and if we ever get to Mars, it can hitch a ride. Budweiser wants to be the first beer on Mars and it wants its beer to taste good (although some would debate it has enough work to do in that department here on Earth...)

To do this, Bud has a lot of work ahead of it. For one, keeping beer fresh and crisp would be a challenge in space. Then there's the issue of taste buds changing in space. Because your tongue swells in space, you lose some of your sense of taste (which again, may be a good thing if you're stuck with Budweiser. I kid. I kid. Kind of.)

There's also the issue of, I don't know, a lack of water on Mars, and Budweiser is 90 percent water (that wasn't a joke, it really is 90 percent water).

Regardless, Budweiser knows the challenges ahead and is still vowing to find a way.

“When we can enjoy a few ice-cold Buds on the Red Planet, that will be the moment when we can truly realize our dreams of space colonization," said Ricardo Marques, vice president of Budweiser.

So will Bud find a way to Mars on SpaceX? Or will it sell out to China again? (oooh, burn). There's no news on how Bud will get there yet, but it probably needs to make a call to good old Elon.

Budweiser is determined to launch their beer into space.

