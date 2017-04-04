Caffeine addicts rejoice: Whataburger now has a coffee shake

(Photo: Whataburger)

HOUSTON -- Okay, it probably doesn’t have much caffeine in it, but Whataburger fans (aka real Texans) are gleefully reacting to the news the restaurant chain has a new coffee shake.

Whataburger made the announcement Monday but didn’t immediately say for how long the shake would be available.

In response to one Facebook follower, the restaurant confirmed it would be available at least through the weekend.

Many fans were happy about the announcement but disappointed to learn the root bear float shake was no longer available.

