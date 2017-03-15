Cheerios offers 100 million flower seeds to help bees

Cheerios is partnering with Veseys Seeds in pledging to send out 100 million wildflower seeds. Anyone interested in helping can sign up on the Cheerios website to receive 100 free seeds. Joe Raedle/Getty Images (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2015 Getty Images)

Cheerios is featuring its Honey-Nut Cheerios mascot “Buzz” in an effort to boost global bee populations.

The parent company is partnering with Veseys Seeds in pledging to send out 100 million wildflower seeds. Anyone interested in helping can sign up on the Cheerios website to receive 100 free seeds.

The campaign on Twitter uses the hashtag #BringBackTheBees.

Click the following link to learn more about the Bring Back The Bees campaign.

