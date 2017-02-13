Cheese brands recalled due to Listeria concerns

Photo: Amish Classics

MDS Foods announced Monday it was recalling several brands of cheese due to potential Listeria contamination.

Some of the recalled cheese was supplied to MDS by Deutsch Kase Hause LLC, the same supplier linked to recalls of Sargento and Meijer brand cheeses.

Other cheese recalled by MDS shared a production line with the affected cheese.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. No illnesses have been reported.

Customers who have purchased any of the cheese products listed below from the affected sell by dates or any unreadable date codes are urged not to consume it and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact MDS Foods Customer Service: (330) 879-9780 extension 105 Monday through Friday, 8:00AM to 5:00PM, (EST).

For more information on the specific brands involved, click on this release from the Food and Drug Administration.

