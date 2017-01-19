Chick-fil-A in Valrico offers meals for year

Will you be in line for free Chick-fil-A in Valrico? Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Pandora (Photo: Rachel Murray, 2016 Getty Images)

VALRICO, Fla. -- A new Chick-fil-A is opening with several events including the chance for 100 people to win free chicken meals for a year from the chain.

Winners at 2010 Bloomingdale Ave. will get a gift card good for 52 meals of a chicken sandwich, medium waffle fries and a medium drink.

People can line up starting at 6 a.m. Jan. 25. If more than 100 people are in line, then there will be a drawing to limit the number. Participants will need to be in line when the doors open around 6 a.m. Jan. 26.

But staying overnight won't be boring. They can take part in a Zumba class, keep the beat with 100 drums provided for a lesson, and prepare food for charities including Meals on Wheels, while also putting together 10,000 meals to support Feeding Children Everywhere.

