Chrissy Teigen wants Outback's Bloomin' Onion recipe

Mother, supermodel, foodie and Twitter superstar Chrissy Teigen had a hankering for getting a Bloomin' Onion without having to find her closest Outback Restaurant.

Teigen wrote on Twitter Tuesday that she wondered if anyone has made the delicious crispy fried onion at home and if Outback had any "special tricks" to completing the recipe.

Has anyone attempted to make a bloomin onion at home? Did it work or does outback have special tricks — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2017

A representative from Tampa-based chain restaurant must have had their Twitter alert set for blue check mentions of "Outback" because they were ready to spill the beans through a direct message.

@chrissyteigen We'd love to teach you our special Bloomin' Onion tricks. Send us a DM and we'll hook you up. — Outback Steakhouse (@Outback) March 28, 2017

People Magazine, which originally reported the Twitter exchange, went a step further to find the recipe so everyone can head Down Under to make one of their own.

A representative told the magazine said that while the preparation of the Bloomin' Onion is an industry secret, they offered these tips for creating this hearty appetizer.

From Outback Steakhouse via People:

1. The bigger the onion the better!

2. Use a sharp knife to ensure precision…and avoid tears!

3. When cutting, aim for 20 vertical slices to create 200 petals, but don’t worry if you can’t get that many!

4. Don’t cut the onion too deep or it’ll fall apart.

5. Batter the sliced onion up and fry to a golden brown.

6. When frying, fry both sides: flip the onion over halfway through.

Notably absent from People's article is a recipe for a sauce similar to the one you find perfectly placed in the center of the onion. Click here for the link.

