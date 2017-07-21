Create a song, get BOGO at Chipotle

At Savorwavs.com, you mix a song like you'd make a burrito.

It hasn't been the best week for Chipotle and some customers.

A norovirus scare shut down a Virginia location. The prices of Chipotle shares dropped.

That overshadowed the launch of a mix of food and music with RZA from Wu Tang Clan.

It's called Savor Wavs.

The hip hop legend created sounds for all of Chipotle's ingredients.

You can mix and match your way to a BOGO coupon.

Just go to savorwavs.com and click on "make your mix." You pick your ingredients -- and it mixes as you go.

Then you hit "Wrap it up."

At the end of your musical journey, you get the free BOGO coupon.

