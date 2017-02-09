Dream job? Company hiring for professional chocolate taster

October 28 is National Chocolate Day! (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Eating chocolate for a living seems like a sweet job and now you have the opportunity to do it.

Mondelez International, the makers of Oreo and Cadbury are hiring a chocolate tester to give them honest feedback.

It’s only a part-time job, but who wouldn’t want to eat chocolate for 7.5 hours per week?

Some of the requirements are simple, like be able to eat chocolate and cocoa-type drinks and give honest feedback.

Sound like the perfect part-time job for you? Visit this website to apply.

They say never take your work home with you, but we think this is the one exception.

(© 2017 WTSP)