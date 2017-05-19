Dunkin' Donuts offers free samples of frozen coffee Friday

Customers can get the free 3.5-ounce sample from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last. (Photo: Dunkin' Donuts)

Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away free samples of its new frozen dunkin’ Coffee on Friday.

Customers can get the free 3.5-ounce sample from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last.

Go to Dunkin’ Donuts website for more information.

🎉 Coffee lovers rejoice! 🎉 Frozen Dunkin' Coffee is finally here! P.S. You can get a free taste of it on Friday, May 19 from 10am-2pm! pic.twitter.com/yqDUraMivk — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) May 18, 2017

© 2017 WTSP-TV