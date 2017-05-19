WTSP
Dunkin' Donuts offers free samples of frozen coffee Friday

Staff , WTSP 8:15 AM. EDT May 19, 2017

Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away free samples of its new frozen dunkin’ Coffee on Friday.

Customers can get the free 3.5-ounce sample from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last.

Go to Dunkin’ Donuts website for more information.

