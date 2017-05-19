Dunkin' Donuts offers free samples of frozen coffee Friday

Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away free samples of its new frozen dunkin’ Coffee on Friday.
Customers can get the free 3.5-ounce sample from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last.
Go to Dunkin’ Donuts website for more information.
🎉 Coffee lovers rejoice! 🎉 Frozen Dunkin' Coffee is finally here! P.S. You can get a free taste of it on Friday, May 19 from 10am-2pm! pic.twitter.com/yqDUraMivk— Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) May 18, 2017
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs