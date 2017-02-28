New DQ locations donating all profits to charity

BRADENTON, Fla. - A fast-food franchise is helping make some fast money for a non-profit organization.

New Dairy Queen locations have opened in Riverview, Wesley Chapel and now East Bradenton, and wait till you hear how much of the profits are donated to charity.

DQ is known for its soft-serve ice cream - you know, ‘the cone with the curl on the top’.

Ian Pelham, a devoted customer, was having a caramel chocolate blizzard with his wife Leigh.

“I was 8 years old when my love affair with DQ started, (grabs his belly) still got it,” he said, laughing.

Well, that customer loyalty just got stronger.

“It think it’s very admirable,” said Bill Moritz as he enjoyed an ice cream cone.

The new DQ in East Bradenton is giving 100 percent of its profits to Lakeview Center, a non-profit mental health, drug rehab, vocational and child protective agency throughout Florida and in 12 other states.

Bill said, “It makes you feel good about spending your money, doesn’t it?”

And employees feel good about coming to work, too.

“We don’t get to see these people who we work so hard for, but we get a sense of it when we come to work. We all talk about it,” said Karmin Williams, assistant manager. Karmin points to a plaque near the entrance with the company’s mission statement.

“We’re helping other people through their life’s challenges. So we give them a better opportunity by our opportunity of coming to work every day,” said Karmin.

“We’re investing millions of dollars in communities, creating hundreds of jobs in the process,” added Tra Williams, COO for Lakeview Associated Enterprises, the company’s for-profit division. Williams says the company is opening 12 Dairy Queens to help fund its non-profit side.

“Instead of depending on state and federal funding that could be there or not be there ... we decided to make our own money,” said Williams.

Next time a DQ employee asks if you want a larger blizzard, Karmin says, rermember this: “Those proceeds go to people who actually need it.”

“We’re giving help to somebody too,” said Bill.

Lakeview plans on opening nine more DQs, including two more in Bradenton and two in Sarasota County.

Williams says Lakeview also plans on adding other franchise brands in the near future.

(© 2017 WTSP)