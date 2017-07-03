Food Network star Guy Fieri stops by St. Petersburg restaurant

Guy Fieri attends the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Feb. 18, 2017. (Photo: Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A downtown St. Petersburg restaurant is getting its close-up on the Food Network.

“Dinners, Drive-Ins and Dives” restaurateur Guy Fieri stopped by Buya Ramen on Thursday, according to our partners at the Tampa Bay Times.

The event was closed to media members and to the public except for invited guests.

Buya Ramen did tweet that it would close Thursday for a private event.

No word yet on when the “Dinners, Drive-Ins and Dives” show featuring the restaurant will air.

Go to the Tampa Bay Times’ website for more information.

