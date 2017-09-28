Free coffee (and coffee deals) for National Coffee Day

Cups of coffee (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

National Coffee Day is Friday, September 29, 2017. Several businesses are offering free coffee, or special coffee deals. If you know of others, especially locally owned businesses let me know and I’ll add them to the list. Have you subscribed to Charlotte on the Cheap’s email list? If not, you can subscribe now for free.

Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme has extended National Coffee Day to National Coffee Weekend. Friday, September 29th, through, Sunday, October 1st, get a free any-sized hot brewed coffee or small iced premium blend coffee. No coupon or purchase required.

Smelly Cat Coffeehouse: Buy a Pumpkin Spice Latté and get a free small Organic Black Cat drip brew for a friend. Also, get 10% off whole bean purchases. Smelly Cat is at 514 East 36th Street.

Crown Station Coffee House and Pub: Newly in NoDa, Crown Station serves up both coffee and alcohol. You need to get a membership, which is $1 per year. If you get that membership Friday, you’ll get a free coffee. 3629 North Davidson Street.

Kwik Trip: Get a free coffee at Kwik Trip on Friday, September 29. Awaiting details.

IKEA: At IKEA you can get a free coffee every day if you’re an IKEA Family Member. It’s free to join.

Kona Snow: Get a free 8-ounce fresh-brewed Kona blend coffee all day, or 20% off any specialty coffee drink and Hawaiian shaved ice. Kona Snow is at 1627 Sardis Road North, next to Harris Teeter.

Dunkin’ Donuts: On Friday, September 29, buy a hot medium, large, or extra large coffee and get a free hot medium coffee.

Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay, 9/29, with a FREE Medium hot coffee when you purchase a Medium or Larger hot coffee! 💕☕️ pic.twitter.com/uEhAeKjCl0 — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) September 26, 2017

FABO: FABO Coffee Art Bar has a great deal every day. Bring in your own mug and they’ll fill it with hot drip coffee for $1. FABO is 8428 Park Road.

Cinnabon: Get a free 12-ounce coffee all day Friday, September 29th. Announced on Twitter.

Get a FREE 12oz coffee on 9/29 all day! #SweetTalk pic.twitter.com/idbG6adT9U — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) September 26, 2017

Pilot Flying J: Get a free small cup of Pilot coffee, or any small hot tea or Cappuccino of your choice. Show this coupon.

Tastebuds Popcorn: This isn’t a coffee deal, but Tastebuds Popcorn is offering a coffee-like deal. Get a free mini bag of Pumpkin Spice Latte Popcorn on Friday. 208 North Main Street, Belmont.

McDonald’s: Get a free small hot or iced coffee all day at Charlotte area McDonald’s.

Coco and the Director: Just in time (or almost in time) for National Coffee Day, Coco and the Director, 100 West Trade Street, is introducing new fall drinks: Currently available, the Fall Spritzer is made with cold brew, ginger beer, cinnamon brown sugar and freshly squeezed lemon. Also available now, the Coco Sour builds on Icelandic sparkling water cold brew (the bubbles lighten the brew) with maple simple syrup, cherry syrup, and maraschino cherries. On Sunday, October 1, Coco and the Director will debut its Bourbon Caramel Latte with two shots of espresso, whole milk and house-made caramel-bourbon syrup. The fall drinks are $6.

Atlas Coffee: Get $14 off subscriptions to Atlas Coffee, a travel-themed coffee of the month club. Use the promo code AtlasCoffeeDay17. Promo code is active now and will be good through Friday, September 29.

