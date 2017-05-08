WTSP
FREE Häagen-Dazs cone on Tuesday

10News Staff , WTSP 4:06 AM. EDT May 09, 2017

I scream, you scream, we all scream for FREE ice cream! 

You can enjoy a free ice cream cone at Häagen-Dazs on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at participating stores.

The offer is good for one "kiddie scoop" of ice cream or sorbet in a sugar cone, cake cone or cup. 

The company says the Free Cone Day is to bring awareness about bees and the flowers and plants they pollinate. 

