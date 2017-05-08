FREE Häagen-Dazs cone on Tuesday

(Photo: Häagen-Dazs website)

I scream, you scream, we all scream for FREE ice cream!

You can enjoy a free ice cream cone at Häagen-Dazs on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at participating stores.

The offer is good for one "kiddie scoop" of ice cream or sorbet in a sugar cone, cake cone or cup.

The company says the Free Cone Day is to bring awareness about bees and the flowers and plants they pollinate.

