Free ‘mystery breakfast' item on Wednesdays at Bay area Chick-fil-A locations

TAMPA -- All Tampa Bay area Chick-fil-A Restaurants will offer a free “mystery” breakfast item for four consecutive Wednesdays beginning January 18 and ending February 8, during regular breakfast hours.

Breakfast is served until 10:30 a.m.

Each Chick-fil-A Restaurant will decide individually which breakfast item to offer, and each customer will be limited to one item.

“We’re excited to offer a free breakfast item to our amazing customers in the Tampa Bay area,” said Russ Voor, franchise Operator of Chick-fil-A at Clearwater. “It’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ the best way we know how – with great food.”



The mystery breakfast giveaway will take place at all Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Tampa Bay area (Pinellas, Pasco, Polk, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties) on the following dates:

• January 18

• January 25

• February 1

• February 8

