Get a free ice cream cone at Dairy Queen on March 20

I scream, you scream, we all scream for free ice cream!

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and Dairy Queen are teaming up to celebrate Children's Hospitals Week.

That week begins March 20. Its purpose is to bring awareness to the importance of children's hospitals and how donations can help kids get the best care.

Dairy Queens across the nation will celebrate the week by holding their annual Free Cone Day.

Customers who visit a Dairy Queen on March 20 will receive a free small soft serve cone just for coming in.

Some locations may use the opportunity to raise funds for local children's hospitals by giving the cone in return for a donation or by adding toppings or dipping the cone for contributions.

