Grab a free shirt at Moe's on Cinco de Mayo!

Alanea Cremen, WVEC 4:00 AM. EDT May 03, 2017

(WVEC) -- Moe's Southwest Grill will be handing out free shirts to customers for Cinco de Mayo, or as they like to call it Cinco de Moes. 

The free t-shirts will be handed out on May 5 starting when the store opens at 11 a.m.

There are a limited amount of free shirts, and they will be given on a first come, first served basis, so make sure to get there early!

Participating locations will also be selling $5 burritos in honor of the holiday. 

Participation varies by location. 

To find a nearby Moe's Southwest Grill, visit their website.

For more information, visit the Moe's Facebook page.

© 2017 WVEC-TV


