Grab a free shirt at Moe's on Cinco de Mayo!

(WVEC) -- Moe's Southwest Grill will be handing out free shirts to customers for Cinco de Mayo, or as they like to call it Cinco de Moes.
The free t-shirts will be handed out on May 5 starting when the store opens at 11 a.m.
There are a limited amount of free shirts, and they will be given on a first come, first served basis, so make sure to get there early!
Participating locations will also be selling $5 burritos in honor of the holiday.
Participation varies by location.
To find a nearby Moe's Southwest Grill, visit their website.
For more information, visit the Moe's Facebook page.
© 2017 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs