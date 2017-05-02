Grab a free shirt at Moe's on Cinco de Mayo!

Moe's Southwest Grill has unseated Chipotle as fast casual Mexican restaurant "Brand of the Year," according to an annual Harris Poll. (Photo: Custom)

(WVEC) -- Moe's Southwest Grill will be handing out free shirts to customers for Cinco de Mayo, or as they like to call it Cinco de Moes.

The free t-shirts will be handed out on May 5 starting when the store opens at 11 a.m.

There are a limited amount of free shirts, and they will be given on a first come, first served basis, so make sure to get there early!

Participating locations will also be selling $5 burritos in honor of the holiday.

Participation varies by location.

To find a nearby Moe's Southwest Grill, visit their website.

For more information, visit the Moe's Facebook page.

