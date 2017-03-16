Help us feed Tampa Bay's hungry during Cereal for Summer

10News WTSP and Feeding Tampa Bay are teaming up to help feed needy families!. As many as 250,000 children in our area suffer from hunger and the problem is especially critical during the summer months, because they're not getting meals at school.

How you can help!

Businesses, schools, churches, charitable groups and individuals can all participate by donating to Cereal for Summer.

Pick up a large collection box and smaller transport boxes from Feeding Tampa Bay at 4702 Transport Drive, Building 6, Tampa or from 10News at 11450 Gandy Boulevard in St. Petersburg. We’d also encourage you to become a collection site for the community. Get your employees and customers involved!

What can I donate?

· Dry cereal – boxes or bags (Think Nutritious!)

· Cereal/Breakfast Bars

· Pop Tarts

· Oatmeal

· You can also make monetary contributions online at www.cerealforsummer.com

When is the Cereal drive?

Cereal for Summer will begin on Monday, April 3 and conclude on Friday, May 5.

We plan on having a final push for donations on May 5 at the 10News studios at 11450 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg. Our news anchors will receive donations from the public and participating groups. This would be a great day to have your donations or check presentation videotaped for our newscasts and website!

Donations will also be accepted at 10News and Feeding Tampa Bay during the drive and if you have a very large amount, you can arrange with Feeding Tampa Bay for pickup. Just call 813-262-2158. Make sure you reference Cereal for Summer and clearly mark your boxes with the name of your group.

For a list of locations where individuals can donate go to www.cerealforsummer.com

