Hooters opening new Hoots without the shorts

Hoots, a new restaurant from Hooters, is scheduled to open this month outside Chicago. Hooters photo

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Don't like the short shorts and tone of Hooters, but still want the wings and a fast-casual place to eat? The parent company might have what you want: Hoots, a scaled-down, sans shorts restaurant outside Chicago.

The new 75-seat restaurant will have a one-page menu with some popular item from the main Hooters, and will rely on counter service instead of servers attending to tables of customers. It is expected to open this month in Cicero, Ill.

Hoots will not have the famous uniform of orange shorts and tight white tank tops the chain is known for. Spokeswoman Lizz Harmon said that the new restaurant will have male and female servers.

Hoots menu by webdept10 on Scribd

