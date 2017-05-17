Huge Slurpee days return on Friday, Saturday

Slurpee fans rejoice: Friday and Saturday you can fill whatever container you want for $1.50. 7-Eleven photo

TAMPA, Fla. -- Slurpee fans rejoice! The "Bring our Own Cup" days return to 7-Eleven this week and the frozen drink in your own container is only $1.50. The chain encourages drinkers to bring jars, pails, ladles and punchbowls to fill.

The special costs $1.50 and runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Note: Your container must be able to fit through the 10-inch cutout in the store's display.

New limited-time flavors awaiting customers are Pepsi Fire Cinnamon with a red-hot finish, lemonade made with real fruit juice, or sugar-free Slurpee Lite Watermelon Lime with natural flavors.

And 7-Eleven is helping people enjoy more of their Slurpee by selling a 50-ounce, blender-shaped collectible cup for $5.99. And, there is a special Slurpee straw available for 99 cents.

