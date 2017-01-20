Hungry? McDonald's Fry Truck offering free fries today

The McDonald's Fry Truck will be making its way to locations around Tampa Bay to give away free French Fries. (Photo: McDonald's via Twitter)

TAMPA -- If you are hungry for the signature side dish from McDonald's, track down the Fry Truck because it is doling out free French fries all day.

McDonald's Tampa Bay announced the news on Twitter. Follow the account to find where the truck is headed and score your golden fries.

Since it is still breakfast time, the Fry Truck will also hand out hash browns and coffee.

We r sharing the ❤on FRYday w/ FREE Hash Browns & Coffee this AM. Stay tuned to where we'll stop 1st #GetYourFries pic.twitter.com/OQyi57qM18 — McDonald's (@McDTampaBay) January 20, 2017

If you find the truck, send us photos of yourself enjoying the free fries at 10News@wtsp.com.

Our Fry Truck is back & cruising around #TampaBay this Fri (1/20)! Keep a lookout as we share location stops for FREE fries! #GetYourFries 🍟 pic.twitter.com/UCwVbG2UoG — McDonald's (@McDTampaBay) January 19, 2017

