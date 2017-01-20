WTSP
Hungry? McDonald's Fry Truck offering free fries today

10News Staff , WTSP 8:51 AM. EST January 20, 2017

TAMPA -- If you are hungry for the signature side dish from McDonald's, track down the Fry Truck because it is doling out free French fries all day.

McDonald's Tampa Bay announced the news on Twitter. Follow the account to find where the truck is headed and score your golden fries.

Since it is still breakfast time, the Fry Truck will also hand out hash browns and coffee.

 

If you find the truck, send us photos of yourself enjoying the free fries at 10News@wtsp.com.

 

