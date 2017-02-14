Italian restaurant offers discount for well-behaved kids

Antonio Ferrari shared this image of the discounted check for a family with well-behaved kids. (Photo: Antonio Ferrari via Facebook)

PADUA, Italy -- An owner of a wine bar in Italy rewards families with well-behaved children at the dinner table with a 5% discount.

Antonio Ferrari posted an image to Facebook of the receipt showing the discount applied to a check, a "sconto bimbi educati."

He told British news outlet The Guardian that he got the idea when he saw a large party with five kids using their good manners. The wine bar hosts families for lunches on Sundays and Ferarri said that he has witnessed children running around and interrupting other diners.

Ferrari told the newspaper that he does not want to pass judgment on parents but to reward parents for keeping their kids in line, often during long lunches which are a tradition in Italy.

The discount did not go unnoticed as The Guardian reported that the family left a big tip.

