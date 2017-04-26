Jimmy John's $1 sub day returning

WTSP
Andrew Krietz , WFMY 12:18 PM. EDT April 26, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - One might as well get in line right now: $1 Jimmy John's subs are coming soon. 

The sandwich chain announced participating restaurants will sell $1 subs from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. Subs include the Big John (roast beef), Pepe (ham), Turkey Tom and select others.

Here's a menu, with only subs No. 1-6 eligible for $1.

Customers are encouraged to check their local stores' Facebook pages for participation. One sure sign: a line out the door as you pull up to the building.

Jimmy John's also ran the promotion last year as part of its Customer Appreciation Day.

 

