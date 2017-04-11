KFC mixes pizza, chicken in making Chizza

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CBS) – The mind-boggling fast food mashups just keep coming.
Last month, there was the Taco Bell fried chicken taco shell. Now, KFC’s “Chizza” – combining chicken and pizza – is lighting up the Internet.
Watch how #KFCChizza, the #UltimateMashup of Chicken and Pizza is made! pic.twitter.com/Jw9ZBmruVI— KFC_SG (@KFC_SG) February 8, 2017
KFC Singapore says the Chizza contains “100% chicken fillet,” and pizza toppings like pizza sauce, chicken ham, pineapple chunks, mozzarella and KFC cheese sauce.
Unfortunately for adventurous KFC fans in America, there’s no word on when Chizza might come here.
