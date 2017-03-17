Lay's will pay you $1 million for next big flavor

(Photo: Wesley, Nia)

Lay’s brand is reaching out to the public again for a new delicious chip flavor. The “Do Us A Flavor” competition is back and the winner will take home a whopping $1 million for their finger-licking idea.

The competition starts here where you can submit your flavor pitch. Lay’s encourages participants to get creative and describe unique inspirations behind their ideas.

You’ll have to showcase your flavor idea with a video, picture and or a “written inspiration” according to their website.

Lay’s will accept pitches up until March 19.

A team of chefs and flavor experts will choose the semifinalists.

The top three will have their flavors developed by the brand and in grocery stores by this summer.

Semifinalists will take home $10,000 each and two runner-up finalists will get $50,000!

Last year’s winners included Korean Barbecue, Smoked Gouda & Chive, Fiery Roasted Habanero, and Kettle Cooked Olive Oil & Herbs.

Let us know your flavor ideas!

© 2017 KENS-TV