Make your coffee even sweeter with this Reese's Peanut Butter Cups creamer

If you can't get enough sweetness with your morning coffee, have we got some news for you.
On the heels of Krispy Kreme releasing a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups doughnut, International Delight has introduced a new creamer that tastes just like the iconic peanut butter cups.
According to TODAY, the new coffee enhancer has been spotted by some shoppers at Walmart.
Reese's now makes coffee creamer! #mikedrop #thisisnotadrill #yesplease #momlife I need this!!!— mandy mendoza (@mandy0629) August 5, 2017
if you love me you'll get my @indelight reese's peanut butter cup coffee creamer pic.twitter.com/YfpiHA06BZ— 🌙Jackie🌙 (@NoBentSpines) August 6, 2017
Reese's cup coffee creamer my life is complete— petty white (@alexdiebold_) August 3, 2017
The new creamer is the latest in a long line of candy flavors introduced under the International Delight label, which includes Hersey's chocolate caramel and Almond Joy.
