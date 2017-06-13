Maple Street Biscuit Co. coming to downtown St. Petersburg

Maple Street Biscuit Co. will open in downtown St. Petersburg at the site of the Local 662. (Photo: Mark Bergin, WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Maple Street Biscuit Co. is opening a new location in downtown St. Petersburg.

The Jacksonville-based company is hoping to open the new location at 662 Central Ave. in December, according to spokesperson Alexandria Hill.

"We love the charm of your community and are excited to be a part of it," Hill said in a news release.

The site is the location of the Local 662. The bar is closing due to “gentrification,” according to a Local 662 spokesperson.

"We apologize for any misunderstanding regarding The Local," Hill said.

Hill also said Maple Biscuit Co., "did not intend to displace a local business."

Once it opens, Maple Street Biscuit Co. will have the following hours:

· 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday

· 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Maple Street Biscuit Co. currently has 10 restaurants in Florida and Tennessee.

