Oreo debuts new flavor, offers $500K for next cookie

For those who think original Oreos are too boring, Nabisco has announced the chocolate sandwich cookie's newest flavor: the Firework Oreo.

Cosmopolitan magazine describes it as “an Oreo with Pop Rocks in the creme." It's not the real Pop Rocks carbonated candy that baby boomers grew up with — Pop Rocks were invented in 1956 — but red and blue sprinkles that the packaging describes as a popping candy.

Food & Wine magazine received an advance package of the cookies and had staffers try them.

"As it turns out, much like actual fireworks, they’re relatively enjoyable and kind of fun for while," writer Adam Campbell-Schmitt wrote. "The Firework Oreos are basically your classic cream-filled cookie. There’s no real taste difference, just a slight gritty texture from the popping candies in the frosting although not as grainy as the sugar-laced Peeps Oreos from this Easter."

The delayed reaction of the popping candy is a nice surprise, he wrote.

But officials at the subsidiary of Mondelez International (MDLZ) also are taking a page from Lay's succession of Do Us a Flavor contests for limited-edition potato chips, announcing a $500,000 prize for its next Oreo flavor. The Oreo contest runs through July 14.

They'll be taking submissions through Twitter and Instagram using #MyOreoCreation and #Contest hashtags.

Some people couldn't wait to get started:

#MyOREOCreation #contest some people find Oreos too sweet, if you make them a tiny bit bitter with coffee flavor they'll sell a lot pic.twitter.com/JTuGTE6g7W — Aaron Litten (@litten_aaron) May 8, 2017

#MyOREOCreation #contest The cookie would be made of the Cheesecake crust, and cream would be cheesecake w/ strawberry bits. Made in PS. pic.twitter.com/Jh6wu7njLZ — SolarBleu (@SolarBleu) May 8, 2017

