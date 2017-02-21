Outback chain to add meal delivery

Bloomin' Brands has announced plans to begin delivery at 115 of its Outback and Carrabba's restaurants early this year, only days after saying it will close dozens of locations. CBS photo

TAMPA, Fla. -- Bloomin' Brands has announced plans to begin delivery at 115 of its Outback and Carrabba's restaurants early this year, only days after saying it will close dozens of locations.

The chain said it is moving away from offering discounts, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal, and will shift from the occasional diners to people who prefer takeout.

Bloomin' Brands Inc. -- parent company of Outback, Carrabba's, Bonefish and Fleming's -- announced on Friday that it is closing 43 locations this year.

One executive said the chain is trying both its own delivery service and through a third party.

Carrabba's has been offering family bundles to be eaten at home for $34.99.

(© 2017 WTSP)