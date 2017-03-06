Pancakes with purpose: IHOP to stack 'em up for charity

Pancakes on white background. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Do you love pancakes, slathered in butter and drenched with syrup? If you can afford the calories, you can definitely afford the price because Tuesday, March 7th is National Pancake Day when a major national pancake chain wants to feed you flapjacks for free and it’s all for a great cause.

On what they’ve dubbed National Pancake Day, IHOP restaurants across Florida and nationwide are offering customers a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. as part of a fundraising effort for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

In exchange for the free pancakes, IHOP asks customers to donate what they would have paid for the pancakes, or more, to the Children’s Miracle Network.

The free pancake offer is no small undertaking for the restaurant chain. IHOP restaurants expect to serve more than 5 million free pancakes on National Pancake Day, which when stacked, would be nearly 19 miles high.

This marks the twelfth year IHOP has flipped free flapjacks for charity. In 2016, IHOP raised close to $4 million for leading children’s charities and since its inception in 2016, IHOP has raised $24 million.

For more information about IHOP’s National Pancake Day, or to learn more about Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and make an online donation, visit http://www.ihoppancakeday.com/.

And did you know that Pancake Day is a tradition that dates back several centuries to when the English prepped for fasting during Lent. Strict rules prohibited the eating of all dairy products during Lent, so pancakes were made to use up the supply of eggs, milk, butter and other dairy products, hence the name Pancake Tuesday, or Shrove Tuesday.

CBS Miami