Patriotic popcorn recipe for National Popcorn Day

Want to celebrate the Inauguration but don't want to leave the comfort of your house? Celebrate with this patriotic popcorn recipe

Ingredients

Wax paper

2 (2.75 ounce) bags popped kettle corn

2 cups white chocolate chips

2 cups red, white and blue M&Ms

Red, white and blue sprinkles

Instructions

Cover a baking sheet with wax paper.

Pop kettle corn in microwave according to package directions and spread out on prepared baking sheet. Remove any unpopped kernels.

Place white chocolate chips in a large ziploc bag and microwave for 2 minutes, in 30 second intervals, squeezing the bag each time to help the chocolate melt.

Once the white chocolate chips are melted, cut a small corner off the bottom of the ziploc bag and drizzle melted white chocolate over popcorn.

Top with M&Ms and sprinkles.

Let chocolate set up and serve.

